Gigi Hadid Looks Just Like Her Sister Bella With New Bangs

Usually, new moms are too tired and busy to even bother with their hair but not supermodel moms. (Though, of course, they’re probably tired and busy, too!) This past October, Bella Hadid jumped on the curtain bang trend and now, sister Gigi Hadid’s new bangs prove the look is here to stay. And she’s not the only one.

Just this week, Ashley Benson also got curtain bangs. Benson’s are a little heavier and more 70s-inspired than the Hadids’ whispy bangs but just as chic. Gigi took a page from Bella’s book with long, thin fringe parted in the middle. “Fresh snow fresh cut,” she wrote on Instagram, enjoying a snow day with her new baby and new hair (and Zayn, of course!). The model tagged hairstylist Alejandra from Tesler Salon in Los Angeles in the cute photo. Of course, the stylist went to Hadid’s place, which looks to be in NYC right now.

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on with Hadid’s hair exactly with the filter on the photo but it looks like she kept her classic dirty blonde and added the face-framing layers. This cut is really versatile because you can easily blow-dry your bangs to one side or tuck them right into your hair. They also grow out quickly into long layers, making them pretty low-maintenance—at least where bangs are concerned.

Hadid joins a list of celebrities trying the trend. In addition to Bella and Ashley, Chrishell Stause tried some faux-curtain bangs at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Even Ariana Grande got in on the action, adding the long bangs to her signature ponytail. Who’s next to join the bang club? Take these photos to your hairstylist and it could be you.