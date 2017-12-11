Gigi Hadid Flaunted Her Armpit Hair in This Video, and It Was Awesome

Armpit hair, don’t care—at least, that’s what Gigi Hadid seemed to be thinking when she shot her installment of LOVE magazine’s 2017 advent calendar flaunting a full bush of armpit hair. For the annual calendar, the 22-year-old model ditched the razor for a workout video featuring tons of sweat and natural body hair.

The video—which is the 11th installment of the magazine’s 31-day model-filled calendar—shows a sweaty-haired Hadid working out in an empty room. The model can be seen boxing, kicking, stretching, and working up a sweat while showing off her natural armpit hair.

At the end of the video, Hadid gives fans an up-close-and-personal look at her armpit hair by flexing her biceps as the camera slowly zooms in. “Stay strong,” she says.

The video was also accompanied by a quote from Hadid on the power and boundary-pushing of LOVE‘s advent calendar. “I love seeing everyone else’s videos. It’s celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries.” she wrote. “The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Yearbook in a way. Headmaster Grand style.”

In terms of pushing boundaries, Hadid’s DGAF attitude toward her armpit hair fits right in. Can’t wait to see the rest of the magazine’s boundary-pushing installments this month.