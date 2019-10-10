Gigi Gorgeous Just Revealed a Makeup Line With Ipsy and Fans Are Freaking Out

Just a few months after her glam wedding to socialite Nats Getty, Gigi Gorgeous has another exciting announcement: her first makeup collection. Gigi Gorgeous Cosmetics is a collaboration with Ipsy, a line she hopes speaks to everybody, all genders and sexualities. “The number-one thing missing in the industry right now is inclusivity,” Gorgeous told WWD. “It’s really important to me that it speak to everybody.”

By inclusivity, I’m thinking Gorgeous means that so many brands still use she/her pronouns when speaking about who wears their products. But makeup has no gender. “It’s not just for women, ladies, girls,” she continued. “It’s for everyone. That’s the main message I want to send out.”

The line includes everyday essentials Gorgeous hopes her friends and fans will keep reaching for. “With the beauty community being overly saturated, to say the least, right now…I really wanted to make sure it was products that I personally love and that people would eventually end up emptying and repurchasing,” she told WWD.

The Ipsy x Gigi Gorgeous collection will be available in November Glam Bags. New subscribers to Ipsy have three membership options: Glam Bag ($12 per month for five products), Glam Bag Plus ($25 per month for five full-size products) and Glam Bag Ultimate ($37 per month for both bags’ products together). To be able to snag the Gigi Gorgeous products, new subscribers have to sign up by November 15. The collection officially launches on November 1 and will be available for purchase on Ipsy’s website through November 31 or until the collection sells out. Check out the first few products from the collection, below.

Get Into It

A sheer lip gloss in sparkly warm pink.

$16 at Ipsy

The Gorgeous Contour Brush

A tapered contour brush.

$18 at Ipsy

The Sick Scult Bronzer Duo in Turnt & Extra

Two shades to use separately or together.

$24 at Ipsy

The Only Blush Duo in Authentic & Pride

With two shimmer shades.

$24 at Ipsy

