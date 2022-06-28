Wow–See Gigi & Bella Hadid With Shaved Heads and Bleach Brows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A rehearsal for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show over the weekend in New York City is making waves. It’s not about the clothes — yet — but about the A-list models drastically changing up their look for the runway. Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid even sported shaved heads and bleach brows with blunt bangs. Yes, all at once! You have to see the photos to believe it.

Inside the New York Public Library, the stars walked the runway wearing bathrobes to not spoil Marc Jacobs’ surprise. That’s where we first spotted the bold looks (without recognizing Gigi and Bella at first!). We got an even closer look at the runway show’s livestream Monday night, where models walked wearing poufy party-ready gowns and oversized jackets and sweaters. It almost makes you want cold weather to come back — almost.

Gigi and Bella both wore bald caps with blunt black bangs and short mullets. No, there’s no way they actually shaved their heads! Bella’s makeup was dramatic with smoky eyes, while Gigi’s was a bit softer.

Both went for bleached brows adding to the edgy look. This could have been done with makeup but it’s also possible they actually bleached them. At least brows are pretty easy to dye back when you’re over the look.

Although Marc Jacobs put on his star-studded fashion show, he still made sure to acknowledge the devastating blow to abortion rights done by the Supreme Court this week. The designer shared a Nietzsche quote he titled “Choice,” writing: We share our choices in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls. Jacobs also commented “choice” on the posts. Jacobs doesn’t shy away from activism so we’re sure we’ll hear more from the designer soon. Maybe we’ll even get a charitable pro-choice collection? A girl can dream.