Clever and Creative Black-Owned Holiday Gifts You Won’t Be Able to Resist

Ready, set…exhale. Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have yet to arrive, I’m determined to get through it all in one piece. In other words, I want to avoid throwing all caution to the wind because the last thing I need this holiday season is a negative balance. It’s never too early to start manifesting luck, and markdowns, right? Gifting is a top priority—specifically for the black women in my life—and this year, I want to invest in Black-owned beauty brands and more that are made for and by us. Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if “Black girl magic” is real, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed and widespread fact.

And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? We love shopping for more established brands in both beauty (SheaMoisture, Carol’s Daughter) and fashion (Pyer Moss, Omondi). At the same time, they are others who have been around just as long, but are overlooked, as well as newbies who are worth the hype. Whichever direction you choose, there are plenty of unique and creative finds waiting.

With that being said, if your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a reimagined Daria pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. In the immortal words of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaim your time, ahead.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Uoma Beauty BROW-FRO

The world’s first “Afropolitan” brand is one of our current favorite and the latest drop includes this cleverly-named brow tool, complete with a shaping pencil, highlighter and spoolie brush.

Boutique de Bandeaux Headband

These adorable accessories were made with voluminous curls in mind.

Don’t Sleep Interiors Nina Simone Pillow

The dose of black girl magic your living room needs.

Beauty Bakerie ‘Versailles’ Lip Whip

This is the best-selling shade from the cruelty-free (and black-owned) brand’s crazy popular Lip Whip collection.

The Emmy Earrings

This Black-owned Etsy shop has become known for its beautiful statement-making earrings, and they even offer masks now too.

Cocotique Beauty Box

A monthly box of curated black-girl-approved products for hair and skin.

Goodnight Darling Co. Starter Set

Upgrade your self-care sesh with this black-owned bundle.

Kashmir.VIII ‘You Can’t Hang’ Clutch

If you’re obsessed with Poetic Justice (and Regina King) as much as us, this clutch is a must-have.

Layd Beret

This classic hair accessory is lined with a removable stretch silk charmeuse that won’t leave you with frizzy strands.

Gold Label Cosmetics ‘Dark Children’ Lipstick

The gold standard for richly pigmented, longwear lip color.

Rachel Stewart Najee Earrings

Don’t sleep on this brand’s beautiful jewelry. We can’t keep our eyes off these earrings.

Tees in the Trap Maxine Waters Pin

Reclaim. Your. Time.

Nubian Skin Gift Cards

Nude lingerie that actually matches a variety of brown skin tones.

Tatiana Camice ‘Marigold’ Print

Nothing but beautiful Black women to be found on these art pieces.

Juvia’s Place The Zulu Palette

You’ll fall in love with these vibrant shades and the pretty packaging they come in.