Perfect Holiday Beauty Gifts for Every Type of Girl on Your List

Finding a present that speaks to your friend’s personal traits and interests is the most magical thing about holiday shopping—and let’s be honest, resorting to gifting all your girlfriends the same exact lotion set doesn’t exactly scream thoughtfulness. So this year, refrain from buying beauty bulk and pick out an item that they’ll really want and that you’ll actually want to watch them open up.

Because each of your friends has her own area of hair, makeup, and product expertise, we rounded up the best finds for every type of beauty girl on the list. From the spa aficionada to the next nail star, these presents will show you care.

The Future Nail Pro

If she’s that into manicures, she probably already has a multicolored lacquer set, so get personal with a nail polish bottle that can be monogrammed with her initials using a laser-etched monogram tool instead.

(Where to Buy: Nails Inc. Styled By You, $25 each, nailsinc.com)

The Makeup Artist in the Making

This girl wants options, so pink lip gloss and a bottle of bubble bath just isn’t going to cut it. Go for a cosmetics kit that is filled with neutral and daring eye, lip, and cheek shades that she’ll have fun creating new looks around, whether that’s emerald green eye makeup or an extreme rosy cheek.

(Where to Buy: e.l.f Essential 53-Piece Holiday Collection, $15, elfcosmetics.com)

The Fragrance Junkie

A new perfume would be more than appropriate for the girl who stocks up on the latest scents. Stella McCartney’s fragrance, STELLA, includes lasting feminine notes of rose combined with strong, empowering scents of amber for a well-rounded, memorable scent that’ll fit in her always-growing collection.

(Where to Buy: STELLA, $50-92, nordstrom.com)

The Classics Lover

She loves a red lip paired with a subtle eye, so pick up a cosmetics collection that will complete her look in five minutes or less. This Jouer collection includes a facial powder, a cheek tint, an eye duo, and a glossy red lip product that she’ll forever cart around in her handbag.

(Where to Buy: Jouer In the Red, $68, amazon.com)



The Skincare Star

If your friend is all about her eye cream (meaning she can’t go on vacation or sleep a wink without it) pick up this special anti-aging and skin smoothing formula filled with ingredients that fight against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

(Where to Buy: Lierac Magnificence Holiday Gift Set, $85, lierac-usa.com)



The Hair Obsessed

Give her a reason to flip her hair with a shampoo, conditioner, and mist set made to increase the sheen of her hair with an oil-based formula including ingredients like apricot and camelina oils.

(Where to Buy: Diamond Oil Kit, $40, redken.com)

The Spa Aficionada

Instead of a boring gift card, give your friend the luxury of being able to treat herself to a spa night whenever she wants with this soothing kit filled with body moisturizers, oils, and polishes.

(Where to Buy: A Gift of Spa Nights, $99, aveda.com)