Beauty Gifts for Every Woman

One of the greatest things about the holidays are all of the new products that come out for your friends, your family, and occasionally, yourself. That mad dash to the store to get the best gift for your loved one can either put you in the holiday spirit, or make you thank God this season only comes around once a year. To make it a little easier on your spirit, and to try to prevent yourself from any bodily harm, I’ve compiled a list of my top picks from this holiday’s shimmery beauty products to deck you and your loved ones out for all of this season’s events.

1. Givenchy Le Prisme Perles in Precious Pearls, $51.50, at sephora.com (above)

The four gorgeous colors in this cube can either be combined to create the perfect smokey eye, or used individually for a light shimmery glow on the eyelids or other places on your face, such as the apples of your cheeks or the bridge of your nose.

2. Benefit Celebutante Personal Stylist Makeup Kit, $34, at benefitcosmetics.com

This kit has everything a glamour girl needs when she travels, all packed into a cute little box. From lip stain to highlighter, and even a great brush.

3. Lippmann Collection ‘Celebrate’ Nail Lacquer Set, $35, at nordstrom.com

Deborah Lippmann created this limited edition set in honor of 10 years in the biz, and we’re glad she did. All three shades include chunks of glitter, and with names like Ruby Red Slippers, Funky Chunky, and Superstar, no one can pass this collection up.

4. Bobbi Brown Chrome Palette, $75, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com

This palette, released as a limited edition product for Bobbi Brown’s holiday collection, is a great edition to any of your girlfriend’s makeup collections. It includes plenty of different metallic eyeshadow shades to choose from, along with four lip glosses and a brush.

5. Stila 24kt Luxe Lip Gloss Collection, $30, at stilacosmetics.com

These four glosses have just the right amount of shimmer, and aren’t too sticky (exactly what everyone hates about lip gloss). This is the perfect gift for your little sister who’s just delving into the world of makeup.

6. Tarte Cosmetics Three Carats Mini Cheek Stain Set, $25, at tartecosmetics.com

These glamorous little containers actually hold all you’d ever need for that naturally flushed glow–each in a limited-edition shade. The perfect stocking stuffer for every girl on your list, the shades range in colors from a brilliant champagne to a deep apricot.

7. Yves Saint Laurent Your Lovely Palette, $75, at yslbeautyus.com

This adorable little palette is modeled after a luggage tag from the YSL handbags–it almost makes holiday traveling look glamorous! The palette includes two different textures for lips, since we all know you’re either a gloss or lipstick girl. Added bonus: it can be attached to your bag or key ring so you’ll never lose track of it!

8. Urban Decay Book of Shadows, Volume II, $48, at sephora.com

This book of shadows (which reminds me of something out of Harry Potter) includes 16 different shades; a mix of metallics and neutrals. The best thing about it is the actual book, which is encased in the center–it has tons of photos of different looks to copy, for that experimental friend of yours.

9. Clarins Gold Attraction Face Palette, $57, at clarins.com

This golden face palette gives you that soft glow (exactly what everyone is lacking in the winter months). It can be swept onto your cheeks and decollete, and is a great gift for that friend who is always looking to add that extra sparkle to her look.

10. MAC ‘Lipglass and Lustreglass’ Set in Models Misbehaving, $29.50, at nordstrom.com

Lastly, this lipgloss set is a collection of MAC greats. Ranging from bright to champagne colors in three lipglasses and two lustreglasses all wrapped up in a cute little case. Just perfect for that lipgloss-addict friend of yours.