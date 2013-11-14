Gift Guide: What to Get for Every Type of Friend

Birds of a feather may flock together, but when it comes to a group of girlfriends, each girl has their own special interests that makes them unique from one another. There’s always a movie buff, a beauty lush or even a fitness fanatic in every group, and while all of those different hobbies make being friends awesome, it can make the holiday season and buying presents a bit difficult.
To help guide you on your holiday shopping adventure, we’ve put together some amazing gift ideas that any type of friend would love to receive. Click through the slideshow to find our holiday beauty picks for the diverse friends in your life.
No matter who you're buying for, here's what to buy every friend on your list.
The Secret Santa: Since every girl loves a set of well-groomed fingertips, giving this limited-edition holiday gift set from Essie to the acquaintence and/or close friend who you pull for Secret Santa will guarantee a smile on the receiving end every time.
Essie Holiday Gift Set, $15, macys.com
Friend Obsessed With the Spa: The GlamGlow masks have taken the beauty world by storm, impressing us all with their incredible ability to actually work and transform the skin. They are on the pricey side, but this gift set, including the two famous masks, is the perfect piece of luxury to give your friend who loves to pamper herself.
GLAMGLOW Gift Sexy, $69, sephora.com
Girly Girl: This mini set of Bite's gorgeous High Pigment Pencils is the handbag essential your girly friend needs to keep her pout hydrated and perfect all day long.
Bite Beauty Best Bite Set, $25, sephora.com
The Rebel: MAC's Stroke of Midnight Lip and Cheek Bag was made with your rockstar, rebel friend in mind. The standout products in the set are a deep red lipstick and a golden shimmery lip gloss, all wrapped up in a cool, black bag with great gold and white detailing. This is the ideal clutch to take with you on a night out or even better, to your favorite concert.
MAC Stroke of Midnight Lip and Cheek Bag, $59.50, maccosmetics.com
Classic Beauty: Nothing screams "classic beauty" like a chic red lip paired with elegant red nails and long, defined lashes. This YSL gift set contains all three products to acheive that look and is the perfect holiday present for your always tasteful friend.
Yves Saint Laurent Love and Lacquer Reds Set, $58, sephora.com
The "Hunger Games" Fanatic: The odds will be ever in your favor if you give your "Hunger Games" loving friend these movie-inspired nail decals this holiday season.
The Hunger Games Nail Decals, $3.95, etsy.com
The Socialite: Your "It" girlfriend will always be camera ready with this Red Carpet Look Set from Givenchy. The set includes the classic Givenchy mascara, Noir Couture, an instant light-corrective pen, and a mini lip stick. With these products by your friend's side, tired eyes and a bad picture will just be a thing of the past.
Givenchy Red Carpet Look Set, $60, sephora.com
The Workout Obsessed Friend: A full face of makeup may not be your fitness fanatic friend's cup of tea, but a hint of color on the lips never hurt anybody. These mini Sugar lip balms are the perfect way to add moisture and hue to your lips without having to worry about smearing or touching up in between workouts.
Fresh Sugar Treasures, $50, sephora.com