Gift Guide: What to Get for Every Type of Friend

Birds of a feather may flock together, but when it comes to a group of girlfriends, each girl has their own special interests that makes them unique from one another. There’s always a movie buff, a beauty lush or even a fitness fanatic in every group, and while all of those different hobbies make being friends awesome, it can make the holiday season and buying presents a bit difficult.

To help guide you on your holiday shopping adventure, we’ve put together some amazing gift ideas that any type of friend would love to receive. Click through the slideshow to find our holiday beauty picks for the diverse friends in your life.

More From Beauty High:

10 Under $10: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Beauty Recipe: Get the Perfect Party Look