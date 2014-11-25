Gift Guide: Must-Haves For the Product-Obsessed Girl

In the beauty world, the product-obsessed girl is the person who keeps the dates of makeup launches in her iCal, has 27 half-empty bottles of shampoo sitting in her shower, and is the biggest advocate for eye cream you’ll ever meet. In other words, she has everything.
But, ironically, you can guarantee she’ll never be disappointed with being gifted a new and fancy product to spend her Sunday afternoons trying out. How could she possibly say no to a new stash of lipstick?
This holiday season, give the girl what she really wants and pick up one of these indulgent, innovative, and cutting-edge beauty gifts.
This might be a starter set, but it's anything but basic. The brushes' super soft bristles leave skin with an airbrushed finish.
(Your Beautiful Basics Airbrush 101 5- Piece Getting Started Brush Set, $58, ULTA)
For a girl who has a love affair with her hair, a travel-size set of Oribe's Liquid Gold collection, formulated with conditioning and moisturizing argan oil, is better than a pile of the precious metal.
(Oribe Liquid Gold Collection Holiday Bag, $55, Neiman Marcus)
If a day-to-night beauty routine is on the wish list, this classic three-piece set, with its moisturizing, rejuvenating, and cleaning properties, is the gift to give.
(Spectacular Skin Gift Set, $58, Bare Escentuals)
A shimmery eye shadow palette decorated with Karl Lagerfeld's kitten Shupette is a cosmetics collector's item. The designer's limited-edition line from shu uemura ranges from cheek and lip tints to false lashes you'll love.
(Eye-Need-Shu Trio in 01, $35, Shu Uemura)
Urban Decay lipstick has long been on any product-hoarder's radar, but this set includes three never-before-seen shades or pink and a lip pencil to finish off any pouty look.
(Full Frontal Lipstick Stash, $39, Ulta)
An introduction to Instrumental Beauty's new at-home device system—which features a variety of specific brush heads—should start with the exfoliating facial brush, a tool with a recharging station that removes makeup and helps unclogs pores.
(Sonic Facial Brush, $80, Instrumental Beauty)
Laura Mercier's hand lotions are as luxe as they get. The brand's special holiday sampler includes four sweet-smelling formulas (like fig and crème brûlée) in handbag-friendly sizes.
(Le Petite Patisserie Hand Crème Quartet, $30, Nordstrom)
Bliss' newest at-home facial mask wears multiple identities—and they all rock. Designed to brighten skin, unclog pores, reduce the apperance of wrinkles and discoloration, and more, this is a must-buy for the spa enthusiast.
(bliss multi-‘face’-eted all-in-one anti-aging clay mask, $50, Blissworld.com)
Marc Jacobs cosmetics collection is filled with gems for iconic looks, including this gift bag that includes voluminizing mascara, a waterproof gel highlighter in a rich navy, and a black liquid eyeliner pencil. It's everything you need for a daring (and designer) cat eye.
(Blacquer/Bleu 4-Piece Eye Set, $79, Marc Jacobs)
Nail pro Deborah Lippmann is celebrating her 15 years of genius in the manicure world with a collection of six limited-edition shades. How could you not want to call it yours?
(I've Gotta Be Me Limited Edition 15th Anniversary Set, $49, Nordstrom)