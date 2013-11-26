Gift Guide: Beauty Gifts That Give Back

In the spirit of the holidays, in which we should all be giving (and not just getting) we went in search of holiday gifts that come with a charitable factor. We figured this could give us the best of the best worlds – we would still be able to give our loved ones something they would like, but also be able to donate to people in need at the same time – something our loved ones who were on the receiving end of those gifts would also appreciate.

So, while you’re out shopping for gifts this holiday season, take into consideration ones that also give back – from candles and fragrances to makeup palettes and moisturizers. Because while we all know it truly is the thought that it counts, it’s still nice to get a little something fun, too.

