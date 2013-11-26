Gift Guide: Beauty Gifts That Give Back

In the spirit of the holidays, in which we should all be giving (and not just getting) we went in search of holiday gifts that come with a charitable factor. We figured this could give us the best of the best worlds – we would still be able to give our loved ones something they would like, but also be able to donate to people in need at the same time – something our loved ones who were on the receiving end of those gifts would also appreciate.
So, while you’re out shopping for gifts this holiday season, take into consideration ones that also give back – from candles and fragrances to makeup palettes and moisturizers. Because while we all know it truly is the thought that it counts, it’s still nice to get a little something fun, too.
Give a gift that gives back this season by choosing from any of the following...
This creme color palette is a great way to help anyone achieve a sun-kissed glow (even in the middle of winter). Plus, Laura Mercier will be donating 100 percent of the profits of this palette to the Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund to raise awareness and fund research for ovarian cancer.
Laura Mercier Bonne Mine Healthy Glow For Face & Cheeks Creme Colour Palette, $48, lauramercier.com
While we all know and love Kiehl's Creme de Corps, this season they have new fragrances to gift – luscious grapefruit and coriander. Plus, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign to help end childhood hunger in America.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter, $38, kiehls.com
10% of sales from the Juara Hope candle will be donated to Walubi, an organization that works to aid the poor in disaster-hit areas of Indonesia.
Juara Hope Soy Candle, $32, dermstore.com
Clinique has teamed up with model and philanthropist Petra Nemcova and the happy Happy Hearts Fund to bring you Clinique Happy Heart, with $10 of each purchase donated to the fund.
Clinique Happy Heart Perfume Spray, $38, clinique.com
Independent beauty brand Bellisimo is known for their luxe, three-free nail lacquers. But, for holiday they offer an adorable "signature" collection featuring six polishes, two treatments and a clutch for $150. A portion of all proceeds is donated to educational grants for single moms and their children.
The Bellisimo Signature Collection, $150, bellisimo.net
Jane Cosmetics is offering to donate a beauty product (for every product purchased between 11/18 and 12/27) to a women's shelter as part of their The Gift of Confidence & Care campaign.
Jane Cosmetics, janecosmetics.com