Gibson Girls Invade Maryland

I just opened my second salon location and I am flying high!!! Yes I am so excited about it. It is in the heart of the fashionable mecca in Chevy Chase, Maryland, right above Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo. It definitely doesn’t get any better than that.

So far the predominant request from our clients has been for the “New York Chic” look. We’ve had lots of requests for bangs, bobs and one dimensional color.

The salon is part of Hela Spa, a luxury medi-spa that specializes in wellness and beauty. So now all the hard-working D.C. ladies can get all of their beauty needs taken care of, from haircuts and color to facials and botox and much more, in one fabulous destination.

Ted Gibson and Hela Spa @ The Collection in Chevy Chase

5481 Wisconsin Ave 2nd floor

Chevy Chase, Maryland 20815

301.951.4445

Book yourself an appointment and feel your Individual Beauty.

