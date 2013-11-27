Your Giant Holiday Nail Polish Guide for 2013

With so much to think about during this busy time of year (gifts, cocoa, cookies, cake and more), you can’t forget what your nails will be wearing to all your festive occasions! To make your holiday look complete, you have to have super awesome nails too, obviously. Whether attending a party or just snuggling in pajamas with your family, these colors will have you swooning.

We have glitters, textures, sheens, and more that we selected from the various holiday collections of nail polish. Flip through the slideshow and let us know in the comments below what polish you will be rocking this holiday season!

More From Beauty High:

10 Best Purple Nail Polishes for Fall

25 Under $25 Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Products For Cuticle Care