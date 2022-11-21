This Brand’s Popular Hyaluronic Acid Serum Tackles Age Spots, Fine Lines—& We Have Exclusive Early Sale Access

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While some people opt for home decor, clothing, or wellness products during Black Friday, I’ve always seen refreshing your skincare stash as the most worthy investment. My approach to buying new products is to always wait for a good sale from top brands (this stuff isn’t cheap after all), especially when you deal with tricky skin that has specific concerns such as being sensitive, acne-prone or prone to hyperpigmentation. Finding the right products to effectively treat your skin can be quite the hassle. That said, if you’re not familiar with Ghost Democracy—A.KA. the brand that’s chock full of staples given to Love Islanders during their stay at the villa to keep their faces glowy—it’s time to put them on your radar, ASAP.

Being on TV requires you to look picture perfect and always camera ready, which is why Ghost Democracy has our highest praises for ensuring all the contestants look like total bombshells throughout their stay. Some of the retailer’s most famous products include the exfoliating daily cleanser and moisturizer, but the hyaluronic acid serum is what’s captured our attention the most.

Not only does it correct age spots with ease, but it also smoothes the appearance of fine lines and dry patches—and right now, StyleCaster has exclusive early sale access for our readers to use ahead of actual Black Friday. That’s right, when you use the code ‘STYLE25‘ at checkout, you can get anything off their website (including this ultra-hydrating formula) for 25 percent off.

Find out what we’re personally adding to your carts during this limited-time sale.

Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Think of this lightweight serum as a boost to your daily moisturizer. Waiting for your skincare to settle into the complexion can take a while, this absorbs fast to instantly hydrate, firm and smooth. To use, simply add a few drops onto damp skin after your cleanser and before moisturizer.

Lightbulb Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C helps protect the skin from many issues, such as hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and an uneven skin tone. When you get this waterless daily brightening serum, you’ll notice an enhanced skin tone and texture in a matter of days.

Transparent Gentle Exfoliating Daily Cleanser

This is a suitable daily cleanser for all skin types, but most importantly, it’s great at providing a noticeably smoother, more rejuvenated face. The sulfate-free face wash gently cleanses and exfoliates without stripping skin of its natural moisture.