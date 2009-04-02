Getting Tip-Top(shop) For Spring

As if the notion of finally getting a pair of Kate Moss designed skinny jeans around our derriere wasn’t enough, the US opening of Topshop today in Soho is also offering up ways to chic-ify our tresses and faces.

And as if the prices for adorable little floral playsuits, sure to be seen all summer long, weren’t low enough (all under $100), the launch this week is offering up makeovers for free.

For those willing to brave the sure to be enormous crowds, free hair makeovers by the Woodley and Bunny Salon’s top stylists will be given on a first come, first served basis today through Sunday, April 5th, 1-5 pm.

Bobbing their heads to the beats of in house DJ’s, shoppers can chose between three chic style options, all done with a hipster flair that can only be the work of the salon and apothecary that calls Williamsburg home.

MAKE UP FOR EVER artists will spend the week offering complimentary makeovers to those entering the hallowed halls. To complete the spring cleaning, Valley is also providing free manicures.

Basically, it will be possible to completely live in Topshop for the next 48 hours. No complaints here.