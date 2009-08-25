StyleCaster
Getting that fake lash look with YSL

If you’ve been reading These Lips Are Made For Glossin’ then you know I’m obsessed with mascara. I don’t leave the house without it (yes even when I went to the gym I wore it).

You can imagine my surprise and delight when I happened upon the mascara tower at Sephora on Lex between 57th and 58th. I was merely browsing the tubes when I came across the Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils

“Well,” I mumbled to myself, “This is exciting.”

I read the text and it stated that this mascara gave the best false lash effect.

I placed a tube in my basket. I didn’t need to know the price, just that it would give me a fake lash look.

After weeks of people complimenting me and saying how fake my lashes look I decided that I had to let everyone know about this product!

The first picture of me shows no mascara. When I tell you I don’t leave the house without it, now you know why. My car was parked one block from my apartment and I ran to it so no one would see me mascara-less. And I don’t run.

So here I am, rocking absolutely NO eye makeup (and looking kind of crazy mad…yikes!)

 

Lisa no mascara scary.jpg

This picture shows me after I’ve applied some beige-y eye shadow, Makeup Forever black eye liner and the YSL Mascara. Look at those lashes! You can see those puppies from space!

Lisa Mascara happy.jpg

One of my major pet peeves with mascara is how it flakes off. In addition to being totally velvety and easy to apply, the mascara stays put! I don’t get black streaks under my eyes when I stagger home at 10pm.

If you’re looking for longer lashes but don’t want to spend a fortune on Latisse, give the Faux Cils by YSL a try!

