Getting that fake lash look with YSL

If you’ve been reading These Lips Are Made For Glossin’ then you know I’m obsessed with mascara. I don’t leave the house without it (yes even when I went to the gym I wore it).

You can imagine my surprise and delight when I happened upon the mascara tower at Sephora on Lex between 57th and 58th. I was merely browsing the tubes when I came across the Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils

“Well,” I mumbled to myself, “This is exciting.”

I read the text and it stated that this mascara gave the best false lash effect.

I placed a tube in my basket. I didn’t need to know the price, just that it would give me a fake lash look.

After weeks of people complimenting me and saying how fake my lashes look I decided that I had to let everyone know about this product!

The first picture of me shows no mascara. When I tell you I don’t leave the house without it, now you know why. My car was parked one block from my apartment and I ran to it so no one would see me mascara-less. And I don’t run.

So here I am, rocking absolutely NO eye makeup (and looking kind of crazy mad…yikes!)

This picture shows me after I’ve applied some beige-y eye shadow, Makeup Forever black eye liner and the YSL Mascara. Look at those lashes! You can see those puppies from space!