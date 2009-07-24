Getting Skinny in the City

Picture this. It’s 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. Your handheld is blinking red, signaling you have many new emails in your inbox.

You can’t help but think to yourself, what kind of junk is my airline company sending me today?

Tired of waking up to a full inbox of useless info? I was too. But, with help from a dear friend, I signed up to Skinny and the City‘s daily email.

Every morning the girls over at Skinny and the City send me tips on how to avoid adding on those extra cals while dining out by showing me alternatives to menus’ high-fat, high-cal options.

They also send me great recipes that satisfy my need for flavorful food, that won’t add inches to my waistline and offer tips and tricks for fool-proof healthful eating.

If the daily email simply is not enough, their Web site, skinnyandthecity.com, features tons of other recipes, dining out tips, and even fashion and beauty tips.

This is one email you’ll be happy to wake up to.