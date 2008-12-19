Getting Jordy-fied

Yesterday I had the pleasure of having my makeup done by Jordy Poon (dead ringer for Alexander Wang) at the Rita Hazan salon on Fifth Avenue. See, I had five holiday parties to go to last night and due to the debauchery that transpired at the StyleCaster celebration, I was in no shape to be going out again. I was exhausted and my skin was dehydrated; in other words, Jordy had his work cut out for him.

Because my coloring was looking nothing close to flawless, he decided to focus on my eyes. He said, when you want to hide something “the key is DISTRACTION. Distraction, distraction, distraction!” Instead of putting excessive amounts of cover-up and foundation on, which would then just look like I was trying to hide something, he brought attention to my eyelids by creating a “Kate Moss, rocker look”.

He made my eyes look less round and more almond shaped by shading the outer lid with darker shadows, and then inside with a lighter, almost white color. He put Almay liquid eyeliner, “the only liquid eyeliner that doesn’t move,” underneath my lashes. He explained, “this step really finishes the look because it eliminates any nude spots that would distract from the smoky eye.” Using a Kevin Aucoin eyelash curler, which is “one of the only curlers that actually works,” he spent a good five minutes creating the perfect bend before coating them with Shu Uemura mascara.

On my face, Jordy put a light coat of La Mer moisturizer all over and then primer underneath my eyes. He dampened a foundation sponge before using it to put Giorgio Armani Illuminating Foundation over my whole face. He used a color slightly warmer than my natural skin color to even out the tone without having to use a lot of product. Just a touch of pink blush on the apples of my cheeks and La Prairie Cellular Lip renewal as a gloss, and I was ready to go.

The whole time comparing me to Hilary Rhoda and making me look possibly the best I’ve ever looked, I couldn’t help but comment aloud “It must be so gratifying making people feel beautiful.” Like any true artist would respond, he countered with “There is nothing else I would rather do.”