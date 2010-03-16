Getting Creative When You Forget Your Basics

I just returned from a great trip to Colorado where I was skiing and snowshoeing for the weekend. Before I left I was in quite a hurry to pack a carry-on and get out of town and realized on the flight I had forgotten my blush and my face powder. Knowing I was arriving late, driving straight up to the mountains and having dinner at a lodge there was absolutely no time or place to stop at a drugstore and get new products so I had to get creative.

On the plane I was traveling in my usual mode, clean faced and slathered with Crme De La Mer. Right before landing I applied a little of my super moisturizing Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Your Skin Makeup to even out my skin tone.

I highlighted my face by applying a cream highlight on the brow bones, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones with my fingertips. I smudged a slight amount of chocolate pencil liner along the upper lash line and swept black mascara on top and bottom lashes. I slicked on the new Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment with SPF 15 and then thought, how great to use as a natural looking blush and my cheeks will stay protected on the slopes as well. So I rubbed it on the apples and was flushed to perfection. One problem solved.

Now, how to solve the no powder situation? I do get shiny in the T-Zone and needed to figure out how the heck do I erase the shine while on this trip. I rummaged through my 1-quart Ziploc and discovered the answer. I had recently bought a travel size Klorane Dry Shampoo and read the ingredients. In it was alcohol and rice starch so I sprayed a little on a sponge and tapped it on the T-zone and yes indeed, the shine was gone.

Now I wouldn’t recommend doing this all the time but in a pinch it worked and I stayed shine free all weekend.

