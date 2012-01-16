Get Zooey Deschanel’s Mod Red Carpet Look

Zooey Deschanel stunned on the red carpet tonight in her custom-made Prada gown. With her signature long lashes and soft pink lips, her makeup played coyly off of the black and green dress. We got all of the scoop on the look from makeup artist Jorjee Douglas, who used Rimmel London products for the look.

“Zooey is one of my favorite clients because she loves to have fun with her makeup, hair and fashion,” said Jorjee. “We brought out the big guns tonight for a stunning red carpet look unlike any other. “I was inspired by Emma Peel from the 1960’s British TV show The Avengers. I wanted Zooey’s beautiful skin to glow so I started with Rimmel London’s Fix & Perfect Pro Primer with is a must-do step to hydrate and mattify the skin,” Jorjee added.

Jorjee gave Zooey smooth, ivory skin with Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation, and then created a cat eye shape for the eyes, keeping with the mod theme. She used Rimmel London’s Glam Eyes Professional Liquid Liner on the top of the lid and added a feathered line on the bottom. Jorjee then blended a black shadow and soft rose shadow for a soft smokey eye, and loaded the lashes with Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara.

To finish the look, she highlighted Zooey’s cheeks with a touch of blush and finished with a nude pink lipstick. And we of course couldn’t help but to gush over her tuxedo nail art, which she felt the need to tweet out to prove she was in full black-tie attire.