Get Your Minerals

Last week Kevin Mendelson from Jane Iredale came in as a guest makeup artist. I’ve used Jane Iredale makeup for a while now, but when Kevin did the models’ faces they had an undeniable glow. Of course I had to ask what he used to make the models look so, well, breathtaking.

Turns out Kevin’s routine is not too complicated. Throughout the day he sprayed tons of D20 Hydration spray on the models because the lights and heat tend to be dehydrating. Then to keep the models’ skin looking fresh he used luminescent shadows and powders (personally I use the Amazing Base every morning and LOVE it). On both models Kevin used the cream blush in Whisper and the Purepressed Blush with shimmer. Since Jane Iredale keeps the shimmer factor to a minimum in her products Kevin was able to put shimmer on the models eyes and lips without making them look like disco balls- never an easy task. And I couldn’t help but notice that he uses my favorite eye makeup trick, just a dab of white liner (Hi Liter pencil) in the inner rims of the models’ eyes.

The most amazing part of this whole routine is that all of the makeup is mineral based so not only will you not breakout, but it’s actually good for your skin!