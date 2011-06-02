Get Your Lash Growth Eyeliner Over the Counter

If you are one of the girls who suffer from stunted lash growth, yet can’t afford a $100 plus bottle of Latisse every month, there may be an easier and cheaper solution for you come mid-summer.According to a few birdies on Twitter, this July, Tarte Cosmetics will be launching a lash-growing eyeliner that could be readily available at a Sephora counter near you.

Tarte already has two natural eyelash enhancer mascara products one is waterproof that are reasonably priced at $24 each. If the eyeliner is in the same price range as the mascara, then you can skip the Latisse treatments and dermatologist visits. You’ll save tons that you can spend on other beauty products, or a Venti coffee to look even more awake.