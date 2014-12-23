Beauty Buzz: Get Hair Questions Answered, Rachel McAdams Goes Ombre, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Looking for a way to tone your butt by NYE? Look no further. [Style.com]

2. All of our burning hair questions are answered (and myths debunked!) from the experts. [Daily Makeover]

3. Rachel McAdams has tried extreme hair looks before (remember the pink dip-dye?) but this bold ombre took us by surprise. [People StyleWatch]

4. Apparently the brazilian wax is in crisis and ladies may be going back to the natural trend… [Racked]

5. Ariana Grande has actually changed her hair – gasp! – and gone back to her all-brown roots. [Popsugar Beauty]