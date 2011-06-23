Get Your Body Glowing, Grown-Up Style

Shimmer-laced bronzer is a perennial must-have for summer. However, some products are so glittery that they evoke memories of middle school grade dances instead of providing a tan-enhancing glow.

Luckily, many of this season’s shimmers feature refined mica and better bronzing formulas for streak-free application. With our seven picks, you’ll recieve compliments on your gorgeous skinnot your body shimmer this summer.