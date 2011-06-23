Get Your Body Glowing, Grown-Up Style

Shimmer-laced bronzer is a perennial must-have for summer. However, some products are so glittery that they evoke memories of middle school grade dances instead of providing a tan-enhancing glow.
Luckily, many of this season’s shimmers feature refined mica and better bronzing formulas for streak-free application. With our seven picks, you’ll recieve compliments on your gorgeous skinnot your body shimmer this summer.
We cant get enough of this new product from The Body Shop. Its dry oil formula is lightweight, longwearing and non-greasy. Infused with a beautiful floral honey scent, it delivers an even golden-tanned look with just a hint of tan-enhancing golden shimmer. The gorgeous bronze color blends nicely and is free of any orange tones for a natural effect.
(Honey Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil, $14, The Body Shop)
A decadent luxury item to have in your beach bag or laptop bag. Serious Shimmer Cooling Spray uses aloe vera, chamomile, and vitamins A through E to hydrate and refresh. With just a touch of Hampton Suns signature Privet fragrance, it provides a gorgeous translucent shimmer. Its the perfect finishing touch to illuminate a suntan.
(Hampton Sun Serious Shimmer Cooling Spray in Bronze, $32, Sephora.com)
The ultimate solution to pasty legs, use this on your legs, knees and ankles for a sexy glow. The solid formula comes in an easy-to-use stick, and is lightly tinted to even out small imperfections. Infused with the Michael Kors signature womens fragrance, this cult favorite even doubles as a summery solid perfume.
(Michael Kors Leg Shine, $32, Sephora.com)
Monoi de Tahiti oil gives this tried-and-true product its signature luxurious scent and color. Coconut oil feels luxurious and ensures an even application of translucent cocoa sheen. The buildable color is suitable for every skin tone, and the oil dries quickly so it stays on your skin and not on your sundress.
(NARS Body Glow, $59, Barneys)
For bronzer thats both subtle and luminous, Laura Mercier has got you covered. This silky pressed powder delivers a beautiful summertime radiance without looking blotchy or artificial, and its ultra-fine composition is longwearing, even in hot and humid conditions. Buff it onto your cheekbones, nose, chin and décolleté for a convincing beach party glow even if its only Thursday.
(Laura Mercier Bronzing Pressed Powder,$32, Nordstrom)
For those seeking an alternative to traditional bronzer or self-tanner, this gel offers a body treatment and a sun-kissed glow all in one tube. Its modern formulation glides on for an instantly smooth skin and a sun-kissed glow. Enhances and improves the appearance of legs, arms, décolleté or anywhere else you want a little oomph.
(Per-fékt Beauty Body Perfection Gel, $48, Sephora.com)
This all-in-one bronzer and shimmer comes with a built-in brush for and on-the-go glow. The lightweight mineral powder contains buildable pigments for natural radiance. Available in three universal shades, this is the perfect answer for a great tan minus the UV rays.
(VS Beauty Loose Bronzing Powder, $14, Victorias Secret)