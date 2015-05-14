Get Your Daily Dose Of Caffeine From Your Beauty Products

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re trying to kick the coffee habit every morning, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything likening to “the patch” or some hand-holding device to wean yourself off of its jump-start effect. While it may wreak jittery havoc on your nerves when it’s flowing through your bloodstream, caffeine in beauty products can (sort of) have a similar effect on your skin—in terms of tightening and de-puffing. So why not use the power of caffeine to put your blood vessels in a mini choke-hold, thus letting the puff out?

The way caffeine works via topical application is that it constricts blood vessels, giving you a temporary Spanx-like effect on the area. You’ll find it mostly in eye creams and even cellulite treatment lotions. Caffeine is also a diuretic (which is why soda and coffee makes you pee a lot), and sucks the water out of your fat cells, making them temporarily flatter and smoother against your skin so that the appearance of cellulite is diminished. Not a permanent solution, but a quick fix. Some of our favorite beauty brands have been harnessing the power of caffeine in ways—and products— that we love!

Eye cream straight from the (coffee) bean. This stuff seriously shrinks your bags—best part being that it does so with all botanical ingredients. After applying this cream on your under eye area in the morning, you can feel it wringing the puffiness away in five minutes flat.

(100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $25, 100percentpure.com)

Being that caffeine’s main squeeze, as it were, is to constrict blood vessels, you can nix visible redness under the skin by constricting those very blood cells creating the redness (or blood-visibility to get literal) with this caffeine-charged serum.

(First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum, $36, Sephora)

Look no further for the perfect eye cream/under-eye concealer hybrid. This concealer from It Cosmetics is enriched with green coffee extract, anti-aging peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen for all your brightening, anti-aging, hydrating, de-puffing, and concealing.

(It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Corrector, $29, Ulta)

Coffee body scrubs are a thing as of late—why? The caffeine it contains is a great skin-zinger that stimulates circulation with antioxidants and tightening benefits. Also, it smells heavenly. Who doesn’t want to exfoliate AND firm at the same time?

(Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub, $38, Juara)

Facial Fuel, indeed! This under-eye stick is like a hit of nitrous (if your face were a ‘Fast And The Furious‘ film) that cools and de-puffs your eyes in an instant. The handy lip-balm-like stick can be thrown in your purse for any time you want an invigorating boost under your eyes. This little guy would be a perfect flight companion, too.

(Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer, $20, Kiehl’s)

Caffeine is the ZING part of this GinZing Energy-boosting Moisturizer from Origins. With ginseng and coffee bean, this moisturizer gets your skin’s pistons firing. It has brightening and circulation-boosting abilities that give your skin a vibrant energized glow. We don’t ask for much, just that our skin remains tight, glowing, and hydrated. GinZing luckily is up to the task.

(Origins GinZing Energy-boosting Moisturizer, $26.50, Origins)