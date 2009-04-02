Get Your Color Kicks

China Glaze, the uber sleek nail polish only offered in salons and professional beauty supply stores (i.e. ULTA), is launching a new collection of colors just as the spring/summer season is coming to a close. Their new Kick’s Collection—inspired by sneakers—will hit salons and stores alike in April.

The colors range from blues and greens to pinks and oranges, all in bright, almost neon shades. With names like B-Girlz (a subtle, shimmery hot pink), Laced Up ( a “Barbie pink”), and Breakin’ (a shimmery mango orange) the colors span the brights spectrum. The collection does bring back memories of old school kicks—such as Nike’s Air Force Ones in this bright orange color.

With a total of 12 colors in all, you can flash back to your pre-teen years and try a bit of a neon rainbow…