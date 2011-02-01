Get Waxed + More Ways To Prep For A Steamy Valentine’s Day

I’m not one to get all crazy just to please a guy. Sure, I may put on a hot dress, run a straightener through my hair and amp up the makeup a little, but to start prepping for a date weeks in advance is just not in my nature. That being said, of course there’s an exception to every rule, and mine is Valentine’s Day.

Let’s be real, we all know that this Hallmark holiday is really all about the ladies it’s an excuse to get pampered with flowers and chocolate, and even have your beau cook for you (well, if you’re one of the lucky girls). But what about the fellas? They deserve a little extra lovin’ on V-day too. So, here are a few, simple ways to get you hot and prepped to give him a steamy Valentine’s Day night he’ll never forget. You get your chocolate, he gets the good lovin’ win win!

Get Your Vajayjay Ready:

Before you can get your vajayjay Valentine’s Day ready, you’re going to have to grow your hair out to about 1/4 inch long . I know it’s a pain, but the results will be well worth those un-groomed couple of weeks.

. I know it’s a pain, but the results will be well worth those un-groomed couple of weeks. When it comes to waxing, you have a number of option, from a regular bikini to full Brazilian. A regular bikini wax just takes care of the panty line . It’s the least scary option, but I suggest you step it up a notch for Valentine’s Day. A French bikini wax takes care of all the hair in the front , but leaves the back line in tact. If you really want to take things to the next level, go for the Brazilian wax and get rid of all of it … literally ALL of it.

. It’s the least scary option, but I suggest you step it up a notch for Valentine’s Day. , but leaves the back line in tact. If you really want to take things to the next level, … literally ALL of it. See a professional! And I’m not talking about the lady in the back of the nail salon where you get your $25 manicure/pedicure. I can’t stress this enough this is not the night for experiments. Go to a spa that specializes in waxing and shell out the extra dough, just this once. Do you know how much a bouquet of long-stemmed roses goes for these days? If he can loosen the purse strings for a day, so can you.

Get Those Eyebrows Groomed:

This is an obvious one, but we’ve all occasionally gotten to the point where we’ve gone just a week too long without a good clean up. We’ve come a long way since the days of the wax there are plenty of eyebrow grooming options out there for you to try.

Right now, I’m kind of obsessed with threading . Even though it’s a little more painful than your average wax, it’s worth it because you’ll be able to go longer between grooming sessions.

. Even though it’s a little more painful than your average wax, it’s worth it because you’ll be able to go longer between grooming sessions. When you’re waxing or threading before a special event (like V-day), DO NOT under any circumstances get your eyebrows done the day of. There’s nothing hot about that red, irritated look.

Get A Glowing Facial:

This one’s for both of you. Not only will you look fresh, well-rested and amazing for your man, you’ll also get the chance to pamper yourself. Nothing will give you that come hither glow like a good facial. So this Valentine’s Day, pop into your favorite spa and get those pores ready for a night of lovin’.

Get A Full-Body Spray Tan: