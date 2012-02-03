Get ‘The Vow’ Makeup Look & WIN Tickets to the Premiere!

Rachel McAdams can basically do no wrong in our eyes. On the big screen or in her daily life, the actress always seems to look flawless. In her upcoming movie The Vow, the actress is seen with a rosy complexion, gorgeous black liner and peachy lids. To get the look, e.l.f. Cosmetics Creative Director Achelle Dunaway recommends the below:

1. Start out by priming the face with our Mineral Infused Face Primer for a flawless and even base. Using the Complete Coverage Concealer, cover up any blemishes or dark under eye circles to look awake and healthy. Contour the face lightly with our Contouring Blush and Bronzing Powder, and add blush to the apples of the cheeks for a fresh faced rosy glow. Set the face makeup and eliminate shine by the High Definition Powder through the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin).



2. Frame the face by filling in sparse brows with the Eyebrow Kit.



3. Apply our Mineral Eyeshadow in ‘Sweet’ to the lids for the perfect pop of pink. Using the Brightening Eye Color in ‘Drama’, apply the lightest shade to the inner corners of the eyes and under the brow for a wide-eyed effect. Next apply the grey shade to the crease of the eye making sure to blend out any harsh lines. Line the top lash line with the black side of the Eyeliner & Shadow stick in ‘Black/Smoke’ and line the lower lash line with the silver side. Coat Lashes with two swipes of our Volume Plumping Mascara and add some Dramatic Lashes for thick and flirty lashes.



4. Finish off The Vow inspired look by hydrating lips with our Conditioning Lip Balm in ‘Blissful Berry’.

