Get to Know Janel Parrish of ‘Pretty Little Liars’

It’s no secret that we have a bit of an obsession with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ here at Beauty High. Not only does the show constantly keep us guessing, but the girls literally have the best hair and makeup on TV right now. Their glam waves and flawless faces constantly inspire us each week, so when we had a chance to sit down with Janel Parrish, who plays Mona, we jumped to ask her a series of fun “fishbowl” questions so we could pick her brain on a variety of topics.

In the video above, Janel tells us who her crush is on the show, what she thinks of Mona’s death, her best beauty skill and more – plus we’re pretty into the purple streaked strands she’s rocking right now. Watch the video to find out more about one of our favorite Liars – and trust us Janel, we can’t get enough of those hand massages either.