Get This Simple Nail Art Design From Prabal Gurung

Jin Soon Choi may be a legendary nail artist, creating some of the most complicated nail designs that we see in magazine editorials and advertisements, but she has also become well-known for her simplistic designs that are quite easily achievable at home. She created just that for Prabal Gurung’s Fall/Winter 2015 show, using the designer’s new Complete Salon Manicure line created in collaboration with Sally Hansen, which will launch in September of this year.

Jin Soon chose a grey base for the nail, noting that grey will be everywhere come September, and is practically the new neutral. She then added a navy perpendicular line to the center of the nails, just at the tip. To get this look at home, Jin noted that it’s easiest to do with a small striper brush, and you can cut the top of the brush off so it’s not quite as pointy at the top, and easier to work with. Also, she notes that you shouldn’t apply too much polish or the line will go too wide. Plus, and this is key – when you’re painting a line and you want to make them all even, brush your line on and pull your finger away – instead of pulling the brush away, to get more control and give yourself an easier time with creating exact lines on each finger.