Watch: How to Get Fall’s Deep Wine Lipstick Look

Bold, wine-colored lips are one of the most beloved trends for fall. We saw them rule the runways at Fashion Week, and we’re seeing new wine-drenched colors introduced by almost every cosmetic brand. With so many different shades, this look is flattering, chic and warm on every skin tone.

The goal of this look is to fully saturate your lips with color, choosing a shade you’re comfortable with and keeping smooth lines. Pick from lipstick shades that are either buildable – a convenient lipstick that will take you from day-to-night, or go for a highly pigmented color that gives instant glamour and drama! Match your lipstick with a similar lip liner shade and you’re set!

Check out the video above for my tips and tricks on how to achieve this simple and beautiful fall lip trend.