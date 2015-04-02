StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Get This Messy Ponytail Look, One Editor’s Journey Through Quitting Coffee, More

Beauty Buzz: Get This Messy Ponytail Look, One Editor’s Journey Through Quitting Coffee, More

1. Looking for some new long hair inspo to dress up your average ponytail? You need to see this messy, knotted ponytail. [The Beauty Department]

2. One editor’s journey through quitting their morning cup of joe. [Daily Makeover]

3. On the hunt for inspiring new hair colors for spring? Here are the best shades from the runways. [Style.com]

4. Dyeing your hair at home and find that you end up with a shade too dark? Here’s what to do. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. We’ve all heard about the K-Beauty trend – but WHY is it so great? Find out. [Yahoo Beauty]

