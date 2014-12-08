Learn How to Look Like All Of Your Favorite ‘Pretty Little Liars’

It’s no secret that we’re pretty avid fans of “Pretty Little Liars” here at Beauty High. Not only does the show constantly keep us on our toes, but it also constantly keeps us inspired – there’s always a great new beauty look that we need to try out from one of the girls after each episode. Considering the fact that the much-anticipated Christmas special includes an Ice Ball Masquerade, we’re already lusting after the Liars’ makeup looks – just from the glimpses in the episode previews. While we know there will be plenty of drama, we also know there will be flawless hair and bold lips to match.

Key makeup artist on the show, Cindy Miguens, talked with us about how to get each Liars’ look – from Aria’s gorgeous brows to Emily’s glowing skin. Cindy also gave us her tips for the best looks to wear out for any of your holiday parties (even if you don’t want to just look like your favorite Liar) and a few hints to what to expect in the upcoming holiday episode!

Beauty High: How would viewers get the perfect Pretty Little Liars-inspired holiday look at home?

Cindy Miguens: This holiday get the “Pretty Little Liars” look, first by picking a LIAR that best matches your look. Whichever Liar you are go bold and try something new. For an Aria inspired look, wear an eyeshadow color to brighten up your eyes, like an emerald green or silver, a berry lip, and define those brows. If you have beautiful big lips like Hanna, wear a bright cherry tint, like Tarte Lust, and a nude matte eye with black liner in the water line.

This season if you want to look like Spencer try a plum dark lip, like Tom Ford Beauty in Bruised Plum, and just mascara. For a more sultry Emily look, smoke out your eyes with brown bronzers, Stila In the Light Palette, and wear your favorite nude lip.

Emily always has bronzy, glowing skin. How can we get beautiful skin like hers?

You too, can get Emily’s beautiful skin, by using Amazing Cosmetics Primer, Bobbi Brown Stick Foundations in 5.5, 6, and 7 (all three colors are blended for highlight and contour), Amazing Cosmetics Velvet Mineral Loose Powder Foundation, Benefit Coralista blush, and Benefit Hoola Bronzer (under cheek bone).

Hannah has an edgy, yet girly look. What are your tips for achieving that at home?

To get Hannah’s edgy, yet girly look, smudge Benefit BadGal Kohl pencil on your lash line and work it up on your lid, use Urban Decay 24/7 in black on your waterline top and bottom, and smudge the bottom onto your lashline. Wear a bold bright pink or red orange lip, like MAC Dangerous to finish this look off!

We have serious brow envy with Aria’s brows! How could us less brow-gifted gals achieve this look?

Don’t be envious of Aria’s brows. You too can have them by filling in your brows with DiorSHOW Brow Styler. It’s universal! Apply a clear brow gel to lock your brows in place. Bold Brows are in this season, so don’t over-tweeze your brows!!!

What are your must-have products for getting ready for any holiday party?

My must-have products to get ready for any holiday party are: Amazing Cosmetics Primer, Benefit Stay Don’t Stray Eyeshadow Primer, Coral Actives face wash and moisturizer, Benefit Press Powder, Urban Decay Setting Spray, TooFaced Better than Sex Mascara, 24/7 Urban Decay Black liner, Ardell Individual Lashes, and a plum lip stain. I guess I’m an Aria!

Do you think there is a certain beauty look that really “screams” holiday?

Yes, I think a black cat eye with a red lip, screams holiday!

What was one of your favorite moments from prepping the girls for the Christmas episode of PLL?

My favorite moments for the holiday episode were getting Mona, Janel Parrish, ready for her Ghost of Christmas Past look, and doing Alison, Sasha Pieterse, in mod makeup for the Ice Ball Masquerade Party.

We can’t wait to see all of the girls’ fab holiday makeup looks – be sure to tune in to ABC Family at 8/7c on Tuesday!