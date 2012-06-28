Get the Look From Louis Vuitton’s SS 12 Show That is Popping Up Everywhere

During fashion week we see hundreds of different hairstyles (sometimes it feels like hundreds each day) and when you’re backstage seeing the masterpieces during their creation, you can tell which ones will become staples throughout the season — and even for seasons to come — and which ones will fall by the wayside. Louis Vuitton’s messy, yet still refined French twist was just this kind of style. Everyone wanted to know how to do it for their next red carpet affair or wedding, and we’re now seeing it pop up in various fashion editorials.

In the above image you can see on the left the same hairstyle featured on model Dorothea Barth Jorgensen, shot by Hugues Laurent for Modern Weekly China. On the right is one of the runway shots from the show, in which the twist was topped off with a small, bedazzled headband, just like in the shoot. We don’t blame anyone for taking inspiration from this runway look, because like we said before, the instant we saw it we wanted to do the exact same thing. To get the look yourself, simply pull your hair to one side of your head (without creating a part) and create a ponytail. Twist it up into a French twist, pinning with bobby pins as you go, moving from the bottom of your twist up to the top. Once the base of your twist is secure, take your extra hair and wrap it around the twist, tucking in with hair pins and bobby pins. This look is meant to be a bit disheveled, so don’t worry if there are loose ends. Add a cute and simple headband to finish off the look, and of course secure with hairspray!

[Image via Fashiongonerogue and Imaxtree]