Get The Look: Zoe Saldana’s Trendy Ponytail

Hairstylist Dimitrios Tsioumas predicted that grunge-influenced ponytails would be the it-hairstyle this fall, and Zoe Saldana proved him right when she wore this low, textured pony on the red carpet. Taking inspiration from Zoe’s lace Ellie Saab dress, celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak created an “undone and sexy, yet effortless low messy ponytail” for last night’s The Words premiere in Los Angeles.

To achieve this look at home, follow these three simple steps:

Step 1: Achieving the undone quality of Zoe’s hair relies on creating texture while preventing flyaways. Start by evenly applying John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse ($5.99, Drugstore.com) through towel-dried hair to tame frizz, boost shine and build texture. For added volume, spray roots with a texturizing spray, like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, Oribe.com), and rough dry.

Step 2: To create the perfect natural wavy texture, loosely braid hair and let it dry. Once hair is completely dry, take out the braid and break up the waves by running your fingers through your hair. Gently tease the crown for a bit of height. Next, pull hair from each side of the face to the back of the head, allowing one section of hair to overlap the other and pin in place with bobby pins. Continue this all the way down the back until all the hair is wrapped into a pony tail shape. Allow the pieces around the face to naturally fall out for a soft feminine look.

Step 3: To finish the look, mist a thin coat of John Frieda Frizz-Ease Moisture Barrier Firm-Hold Hair Spray ($5.99, Drugstore.com) in an even, all-around motion.

Will you give this pony a try?