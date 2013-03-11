Get The Look: Stacy Keibler’s Fishtail Braid

The fishtail braid is nothing new, but we still can’t get enough of the intricate-looking style. Hairstylist Luke Chamberlain created a messy version of the braid for Stacy Keibler at a recent event.

“We wanted to do something young and fresh to downplay the look of her blazer,” said Luke. “We decided a messy fishtail braid was the perfect answer.”

To get the same style at home, follow these steps:

Step 1: Apply a small amount of Bumble And Bumble Styling Créme ($25, sephora.com) to wet hair and blow it out.

Step 2: Create a deep side part and start braiding exactly where you want the braid to lie.

Step 3: Once you’ve finished your braid, loosen it up and pull some pieces out with your fingers, so it doesn’t have a perfect look.

Step 4: Finish the look with Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray ($17.10, drugstore.com).

Are you still loving the fishtail braid?

