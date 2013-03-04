Get The Look: Spring’s Easiest Hair Trend

It’s officially March, and although the weather may not feel like spring is on the way, we don’t have to tell our hair that. A spring trend we saw all over the runway was the low ponytail — from Richard Chai to Alexander Wang and Tadashi Shoji — that was low key and so simple to recreate in the morning. Here’s how to get the look yourself, straight from hairstylist Kevin Ryan for Aveda who created the slicked back pony at the Richard Chai Spring 2013 show.

Step 1: He blow-dried strands after applying Aveda Pure Abundance Style Prep ($24, aveda.com) for manageability.

Step 2: Then he separated hair into two sections, top and bottom, securing the bottom section into a ponytail. After creating a deep side part, (dictated by the model’s individual hairline) the top section was ironed and then gelled down.

Step 3: Then he pulled the top section back, combining strands with the low ponytail.

Step 4: To keep flyaways at bay, he misted Aveda Air Control Hair Spray ($24) and finished with Aveda Brilliant Spray-On Shine ($25).

