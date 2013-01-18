Get The Look: Scarlett Johansson’s Red Lip And Pastel Eye





Scarlett Johansson stepped out last night for the New York premiere of her new Broadway show, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, wearing a bright red lip and pastel eye shadow.

Make Up Artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato brought out the star’s natural beauty by starting with Dolce&Gabbana Perfect Luminous Liquid Foundation ($59, sephora.com) as a base to even out the skin tone, followed by a mix of Dolce&Gabbana blush in Sole, Apricot and Mocha for warmth and luminosity.

The highlight of her look was the striking red lip contrasted by her pale eye makeup. Follow these steps to get the look at home:

Step 1: Line the upper eyelids in a black eye liner. Also apply it along your water line.

Step 2: Sweep Dolce&Gabbana eye shadow quad in Bouquet ($59, saksfifthavenue.com) across the lids, and apply mascara to your lashes.

Step 3: To get her same great lip color, use Dolce&Gabbana Passion Duo Lipstick in Tropical ($34, saksfifthavenue.com) and a small amount of clear gloss on top.

Do you love her look?