Get The Look: Sarah Hyland’s Curly Updo

We’re dying to copy Sarah Hyland‘s Grecian goddess Emmys updo, created by hairstylist John Ruggiero. And in case you are too, we got the scoop on how to recreate the look at home:

Step 1: Spray each section of hair with Bumble and Bumble Classic Spray ($23, Bumbleandbumble.com).

Step 2: Create tight curls using the Amika 5P Interchangeable Barrel Curler with 19mm barrel ($325, Shop.loveamika.com).

Step 3: Make a low bun at the occipital bone, then pin the curls loosely back into the bun.

Step 4: To add a Grecian feel, take two sections from behind the ears and braid them, pinning them into the bun.

Step 5: Finish with Bumble and Bumble Classic Spray ($23, Bumbleandbumble.com).

Would you try a Grecian-inspired updo?