Get The Look: Rodarte’s “Rocker Princess” Braids

A favorite of cool girl actresses like Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, Rodarte showed one of Fashion Week’s most anticipated collections this week. And while we can’t wait to see who’ll turn up on the red carpet first in one of fall 2013’s Santa Cruz-inspired tie-dyed gowns, we’re ready to try out the show’s hairstyle right now. Here’s how Odile Gilbert for John Frieda created models’ “rocker princess” braids, complete with a cool rose detail (!) in back.

Step 1: Prep wet hair with John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse ($5.99, drugstore.com) to build texture, then blow dry.

Step 2: Once hair is dry, use a 2-inch barrel curling iron to create loose bends in the hair. Mist each section with Frizz-Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray ($5.99, ulta.com) before curling to hold the wave.

Step 3: Brush out the waves to give hair natural texture. Create a braid on each side of the head and connect them in the back, wrapping the ends of hair into a bun to make the “rose” shape.

Step 4: Braid a third section of hair in the center, directly below the rose.

Step 5: To finish the look, smooth a dime size drop of Frizz-Ease Hair Serum Thermal Protection Formula ($8.99, drugstore.com) over random ends to create an undone finish with a bit of polish.

Read more: Get The Look: Jason Wu’s Blue-Violet Cat Eye