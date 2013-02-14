StyleCaster
Get The Look: Rodarte’s “Rocker Princess” Braids

Get The Look: Rodarte’s “Rocker Princess” Braids

Wendy Rodewald
by
The braided hairstyle at Rodarte Fall 2013/2014

The braided hairstyle at Rodarte was created by hair stylist Odile Gilbert for John Frieda.
Photo: Courtesy of John Frieda

A favorite of cool girl actresses like Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, Rodarte showed one of Fashion Week’s most anticipated collections this week. And while we can’t wait to see who’ll turn up on the red carpet first in one of fall 2013’s Santa Cruz-inspired tie-dyed gowns, we’re ready to try out the show’s hairstyle right now. Here’s how Odile Gilbert for John Frieda created models’ “rocker princess” braids, complete with a cool rose detail (!) in back.

Braids in progress backstage at Rodarte Fall 2013/2014

Photo: Courtesy of John Frieda

Step 1: Prep wet hair with John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse ($5.99, drugstore.com) to build texture, then blow dry.

Step 2: Once hair is dry, use a 2-inch barrel curling iron to create loose bends in the hair. Mist each section with Frizz-Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray ($5.99, ulta.com) before curling to hold the wave.

Step 3: Brush out the waves to give hair natural texture. Create a braid on each side of the head and connect them in the back, wrapping the ends of hair into a bun to make the “rose” shape.

Step 4: Braid a third section of hair in the center, directly below the rose.

Step 5: To finish the look, smooth a dime size drop of Frizz-Ease Hair Serum Thermal Protection Formula ($8.99, drugstore.com) over random ends to create an undone finish with a bit of polish.

Runway looks from Rodarte's Fall 2013/2014 collection

Runway looks from Rodarte’s Fall 2013/2014 collection.
Photo: Luca Cannonieri/GoRunway.com

