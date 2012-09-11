Get The Look: Rachel McAdams’ Textured French Twist

We saw French twists all over the Fall 2012 runways, and we can’t wait to test out new ways to rock the trend this season. One way to update the updo? Add major texture, like Rachel McAdams did at the Toronto International Film Festival. Here’s how celebrity hairstylist Thomas Dunkin for Sebastian Professional created the look.

Step 1: Apply Sebastian Professional Stylixir ($18, Sebastianprofessional.com) to the roots and length of damp hair. Then blow-dry strands straight without a part.

Step 2: Emulsify Sebastian Professional Microweb Fiber ($19.95, Sebastianprofessional.com) into palms and apply to the length of hair for added texture while concentrating on the hair at the top of the head.

Step 3: Twist the hair into a French pleat by tucking strands tightly. Secure with bobby pins.

Step 4: Spray the hair with a light hold hair spray, such as Paul Mitchell Light Hold Style Finishing Spray ($14.99, Sleekhair.com).

Are you loving Rachel’s classic look, or are you looking to spice things up this season?