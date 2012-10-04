Get The Look: Rachel Bilson’s Half-Up Hairstyle

Hart of Dixie returned this week, and as much as we love Southern men, we were even more excited to see what cute ensembles Rachel Bilson would be modeling. The past few days she has been out and about doing press in New York for the new season. We particularly loved this messy-chic half-up style by Jamal Hammadi that she wore at the SiriusXM Studio. Here her stylist gave us the inside scoop on how to get this quick and easy celeb favorite:

Step 1: He first applied Hamadi Shea spray ($19, Hamadibeauty.com) all over, beginning at the roots and then blew her hair dry.

Step 2: He used a 1-inch iron and curls just at the ends.

Step 3: He took a section of hair from her ears and pulled them back, leaving the top out. (She got to that part last!)

Step 4: He teased the top just a little using Batiste Dry Shampoo ($8, Batistehair.com) for added body.

Step 5: He brushed the top section back and used L’Oréal Hair Spray ($14.99, Lorealparisusa.com) to keep the look in place.

What do you think of Rachel’s messy-chic hairstyle?