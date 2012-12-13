Get The Look: Petra Nemcova’s Pretty Coral Makeup

While most red carpet looks this season involve a bold lip or a dark eye, Petra Nemcova wore pretty coral makeup to The Impossible premiere. Clinique’s Global Colour Artist, Jenna Menard, created the feminine look for the model.

“I wanted to create a look on Petra that did nothing more than accentuate her own beauty in a soft and effortless way. I accomplished this by defining the eyes by combining multiple neutral shimmer shadows, highlighting the skin with blush and highlighter and a nude lip,” said Menard. Learn how to create the same look at home:

Step 1: Prep your skin with Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion ($14, clinique.com).

Step 2: Apply a light layer of Clinique’s Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup ($23, clinique.com) where needed.

Step 3: Apply a coral pink blush just below the cheekbone to contour the face.

Step 4: Use a liquid illuminator on the high cheekbones to highlight and create a glow.

Step 5: Add a powder, like Clinique Blended Face Powder in Invisible Blend ($22, sephora.com) to help set the foundation and prevent shine.

Step 6: Apply Clinique Colour Surge Eye Shadow Soft Shimmer in Toasted Almond ($15, clinique.com) to your lids. Use a darker shade on the lid crease and work more of the pigment into the outer portion of the lid crease, just hitting the lower brow bone to elongate the eyes.

Step 7: Finish the eyes by applying a cream liner along the lash line, and apply multiple coats of mascara.

Step 8: Top off the look with Clinique Chubby Stick Instense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Curviest Caramel (16, clinique.com).

Would you wear coral makeup to a holiday party?