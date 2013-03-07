Get The Look: Petra Nemcova’s Side-Parted Waves

Petra Nemcova arrived on the red carpet for the VIP screening of Oz: The Great and Powerful this week with side-swept waves created by the celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger. The look had the modern, not-too-perfect aesthetic that Sally is known for, making it ideal for a casual red carpet event — or for your next soiree. Read on for the hair stylist’s step-by-step.

Step 1: Sally applied Sally Hershberger Keratin Fix ($32, hsn.com) to damp hair to prevent frizz and add moisture.

Step 2: Then she smoothed out hair with a blow-dryer and a large round boar bristle brush.

Step 3: After sweeping hair to one side, she wrapped sections of hair, varying from 2-5 inches, around a 1 ¼-inch curling iron, leaving the ends out.

Step 4: She spritzed a small amount of Smooth Fix ($24) to help break up the waves and add shine.

Step 5: She then took hair from the right side, twisting it and pinning to the side with three or four bobby pins.

Step 6: For added texture, she sprayed Texture Blast ($24) from mid-length to ends.

Step 7: She finished with Body Fix ($24) all over the hair to keep strays in place.

Read more: Get The Look: Michelle Williams’ Fresh Makeup And Asymmetrical Pixie