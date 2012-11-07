Get The Look: Nicole Richie’s Vintage-Inspired Faux Bob

Retro hairstyles can be hit or miss (remember Julianne Hough‘s Emmys flapper ‘do?). But Nicole Richie‘s vintage-inspired faux bob, which the actress sported on the recent Baby2Baby Gala red carpet, managed to be the perfect mix of old school and modern. We got the scoop on how to recreate the look from hair stylist Luke Chamberlain, who styled the “glamorous 1920s-inspired hairdo.”

Step 1: Apply Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray ($27, bumbleandbumble.com) and blow out the hair with an Ibiza medium boar bristle round brush ($35, ibizahair.com).

Step 2: “Next I sectioned off the front of her hair and clipped it away. I then rolled the back into a faux bob and secured it with hair pins,” Chamberlain said. (Want to see this process in action? Check out our guide on how to create a faux bob.)

Step 3: “In the front, I set the hair in a wave-curl using a 3/4 inch curling iron,” Chamberlain said. He sprayed sections with Kérastase Double Force Controle Ultime hair spray ($39, kerastase-usa.com) for hold.

Step 4: Brush out the curls and pin them into the bob. Mist with hair spray and Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Sheer Shine Mist ($25, fekkai.com) for a glossy finish.

Are you loving Nicole Richie's hairstyle as much as we are?