Get The Look: Miranda Lambert’s CMAs Bouffant

What would the County Music Association Awards be without big hair? We got the details on Miranda Lambert‘s voluminous updo straight from the celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who created the singer’s look.

Step 1: Apply Couture Color Pequi Oil Treatment ($32, sephora.com) and rough dry the hair. The oil, “not only adds shine and smoothness to the hair, but it changes the overall texture and condition of the hair as well as protects it from heat damage,” Roszak says.

Step 2: Use a flat iron to create a natural-looking wave.

Step 3: Tease hair at the crown with a Mason Pearson brush ($120, nordstrom.com).

Step 4: Pull the hair back and twist into an “effortless looking, textured modern French twist. I let some pieces fall out around the face for a softer look,” Roszak says.

Step 5: Finish by spraying the style with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray ($12.99, target.com) for all-night hold.

Would you wear big hair for a big night?