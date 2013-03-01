Get The Look: Michelle Williams’ Fresh Makeup And Asymmetrical Pixie

Judging from her recent appearances, Michelle Williams isn’t letting any breakup get her down. The Oz: The Great and Powerful star has been turning out a string of flawless looks at the film’s multi-city premieres, including this one from last night’s London event. “I wanted her to glow — to look young and fresh,” said makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, who prepped Michelle for the red carpet. We got all the details on the starlet’s look from Sabrina and from hair stylist Mark Townsend. Follow their tips, and have a glowing moment of your own.

Makeup

Complexion

“She has the most perfect skin,” Sabrina said (the best in Hollywood, according to her esthetician). “I barely have to do anything.” The makeup artist used a sheer layer of Laura Mercier Silk Crème Foundation in Cream Ivory ($43, lauramercier.com) to even out the complexion and Secret Camouflage in SC-1 ($30) to conceal imperfections around the nose and under the eyes. She set the look with Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder ($35) and added a rosy shade of Second Skin Cheek Colour in Heather Pink ($24) on the cheeks. “When you do a natural look, you need to bring color into the face,” Sabrina explained.

Eyes

Sabrina lined Michelle’s upper and lower lash lines with Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Smoke ($24), applied with a liner brush, and used the Grey Pearl shade ($24) over the lids. Sparkling color helps to brighten and open up the eye area, the makeup artist explained. She finished the lashes with two coats of Laura Mercier Faux Lash Mascara ($24).

Lips

“Michelle’s natural lip has a lot of pigment,” Sabrina explained, so she chose a shade of Laura Mercier Lip Stain in Scarlet ($20) to intensify the color the starlet was born with. To create this look, “gently dab on your lip with your finger so it doesn’t look like lipstick.”

Hair

“My inspiration for Michelle’s hair came from incredible Burberry dress she had chosen to wear,” said hair stylist Mark Townsend. “It was a very classic silhouette, yet it was covered entirely in peacock feathers making it very dramatic and modern, so I wanted her hair to have the same feeling: very classic, but with an edge.”

“I started by applying a dollop of Dove Whipped Cream Mousse [$4.89, drugstore.com] and blow dried the hair forward with a flat Mason Pearson brush, lifting at the roots for volume. Next, I took four-inch sections of hair and ran a flat iron over each section from mid length to ends and then applied Oribe Original Pomade [$36, oribe.com] to chunks of hair to give the hair a piece-y effect. “I finished by spraying Dove Strength and Shine Flexible Hold Hairspray [$4.99, cvs.com] all over so that the hair would stay in place and still be soft and touchable.”