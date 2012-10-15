Get The Look: Lauren Conrad’s Retro Makeup

Who wouldn’t take beauty tips from Lauren Conrad? Her latest appearance at the “Designs For The Cure” Gala For Susan G. Komen, complete with retro winged liner and a bold red lip, has got us even more pumped for her beauty book, Lauren Conrad Beauty ($21.99, Amazon.com), coming to stores tomorrow! Makeup artist (and The Beauty Department contributor!) Amy Nadine gave us the step-by-step on how she created Lauren’s retro look, from her dewy finish to long-lasting red pout.

Face

Using a Beauty Blender Sponge ($19.95, Sephora.com), Amy applied Illuminaire Concealing Foundation in Fair ($27, Illuminarecosmetics.com) all over her face and neck for a sheer finish. Then she dusted Laura Mercier Pressed Powder in Natural Beige ($36, Lauramercier.com) on her t-zone.

Cheeks

She started with Kevyn Aucoin Cream Blush in Euphoria ($24, Nordstrom.com) on the apples of her cheeks, and then bronzed her cheekbones, hairline and jawline with Dior Bronzing Powder ($55, Sephora.com).

Eyes

For a nude canvas on her lids, Amy applied Ellis Faas Creamy Eyes E209 ($36, Ellisfaas.com), and then Mark Get In Line Waterproof Liquid Liner in Painted Black ($6.50, Meetmark.com) along her lashline , which she winged out and up for her signature cat eye. She finished the eye with a couple coats of Maybelline Full & Soft Mascara ($7, Maybelline.com) and a few Winks by Georgie individual flare lashes ($18, Neimanmarcus.com) on the outer corners of the upper lashes. Absolutely love these — they look so natural!

Lips

She layered Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge ($24, Sephora.com) in Iconic (bright red) over Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge ($24, Sephora.com) in Burgundy for an oxblood lip with depth and lasting power. Talk about long lasting – Lauren didn’t have to reapply once throughout the night.