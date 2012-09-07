Get The Look: Kristen Stewart’s Stunning Makeup

Actress Kristen Stewart showed up for her first post-breakup appearance for the premiere of On the Road. And while we might have expected her to show up with tear-streaked cheeks, she surprised up, instead, with flawless makeup. Mark Celebrity Makeup Artist Mai Quynh shares her tips and tricks for creating this look at home.

Step 1: Prep the face by applying a moisturizer, like Mark For Goodness Face Antioxidant Skin Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 ($18, Meetmark.com) all over, followed by a face primer.

Step 2: Next, apply a layer of foundation, like Mark Min-A-Real Cream-To-Powder Foundation ($18, Meetmark.com), with a foundation brush. Use concealer to cover any areas of redness.

Step 3: Create a natural glow by applying a liquid blush onto the apples of the cheeks. Quynh reduced shine by dusting Mark Matte-Nificent Oil Absorbing Powder ($14, Meetmark.com) all over the face.

Step 4: For eyes, apply a neutral eyeshadow to the lower lids, from lash line to crease. Then use a brush to apply a grey eyeshadow, and blend it into the lids and creases. You can apply the same shade to the bottom lash lines. Finish with two coats of Mark Lash Act Build and Define Mascara ($12, Meetmark.com) in Blackest Black to the upper lashes.

Step 5: Finish off your look with a berry lipstick, like Covergirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Divine ($6.99, Drugstore.com).

