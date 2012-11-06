Get The Look: Kristen Stewart’s Ponytail With A Twist

We loved everything about Kristen Stewart‘s look at the AFI Gala screening of On The Road last week, and her way beyond-basic ponytail was no exception. Here’s how Frédéric Fekkai hair stylist Adir Abergel created the actress and Balenciaga face‘s “androgynous, roughed-up” pony.

Step 1: Apply Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel ($25, fekkai.com) to dry hair, focusing on the roots. Rough up the hair with your fingers to create volume.

Step 2: Create a deep side part. Backcomb hair at the roots to add height, spraying with Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hair Spray ($23, fekkai.com) for hold.

Step 3: Pin the top section of hair up. Use Fekkai Coiff Nonchalant Piecing & Forming Wax ($25, fekkai.com) to slick back the rest of the hair into a tight, off-center ponytail.

Step 4: Rake back the top section of hair using your fingers and integrate it into the ponytail. Make sure to leave enough height on top to give it the desired shape.

Step 5: Brush the ponytail over your shoulder to frame the face and balance out the volume. Finish the look with Sheer Hold Hairspray to keep the style in place.

Would you wear Kristen Stewart’s over-the-shoulder ponytail?