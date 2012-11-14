Get The Look: Kristen Stewart’s Party-Perfect Hair and Makeup

Kristen Stewart may have looked the best we’ve ever seen her at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 premiere in Los Angeles. From those glossy, side-parted waves to her shimmering gold eye shadow and berry lip, this is one look we’re dying to copy. And with holiday party season gearing up, we’ll have plenty of chances to try it. You, too?

Makeup

“I used iridescent shadow so the light would bounce off her eyes and contrasted bitten, almost stained lips with Kristen’s porcelain skin,” said makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who prepped the actress for red carpet. Dempsey used Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 15 ($45, saksfifthavenue.com) to even out Kristen’s skin tone and Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long Lasting Concealer ($40, chanel.com) under the eyes, setting the complexion with Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Natural Lighting Powder ($42, barneys.com). She added Chanel Powder Blush in In Love ($43, nordstrom.com) for subtle flush on the cheeks.

On Kristen’s eyes, the makeup artist applied shades from Chanel’s Quadra Eyeshadow in Spices ($58, chanel.com). “I applied layers of shimmery taupe and gold all over the lid and then shaded in the crease with a deeper color,” she explained. She used Chanel Intense Eye Pencil in Noir to line the upper and lower lash lines, smudging eye shadow along the lower line. She plumped Kriste’s lashes with Tarte multiplEYE Lash Enhancing Primer ($22, tartecosmetics.com), followed by several coats of Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir ($30, chanel.com).

Dempsey finished the look by hydrating the actress’ lips with Chanel Rouge Coco Baume ($32.50, bergdorfgoodman.com), then applying Laura Mercier Lip Liner in Crushed Berry ($20, lauramercier.com) and Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Lip Colour in La Sensuelle ($32.50, macys.com).

Hair

Frederic Fekkai stylist Adir Abergel created this “Veronica Lake-inspired style with a modern, deconstructed twist.” To start, he applied Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting & Texturizing Spray Gel ($25, ulta.com) from roots to ends to create texture and memory, then rough dried Kristen’s hair using his fingers to pump up the volume. After creating a deep side part, he sprayed one-inch sections of hair with Fekkai Coiff Sheer Hold Hairspray ($23, fekkai.com) and curled them around a one-inch barrel curling iron, pinning the curls in place to set.

Once the hair had cooled, he brushed out the curls and applied Fekkai Brilliant Glossing Cream ($34, beauty.com) to the ends to create separation and give hair a high-shine effect. He slicked back one side of the hair and pinned in place, finishing the look with Sheer Hold Hairspray for touchable hold.

Are you as obsessed with Kristen Stewart’s premiere look as we are? Make sure you check out the rest of the red carpet beauty statements from the Breaking Dawn 2 premiere, too.